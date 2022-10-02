Revealed – Pakistani Terror Plot Busted In Hyderabad; 3 Arrested, Hand Grenades Recovered

On Sunday, October 2, the Hyderabad police successfully foiled a Pakistan-based terror plan. A man named Abdul Zahed and two of his accomplices, Mohd Sameeuddin alias Abdul Sam and Maaz Hasan Farooq aka Maaz, were detained by the police for planning to throw grenades into crowded places.

According to precise information obtained by the police, Abdul Zahed and his associates Maaz Hasan Farooq alias Maaz and Mohd. Sameeuddin alias Abdul Sam were planning to carry out major terrorist strikes in Hyderabad, Telangana, using a shipment of four hand grenades. The crew moved quickly and detained the three people named above in Malakpet.

Pakistan’s connection

According to the preliminary inquiry, Abdul Zahed was previously connected to multiple terror-related incidents in Hyderabad, including a suicide attack on the task force office of the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner in Begumpet in 2005. He frequently communicated with Pakistani ISI-LeT handlers. All three of these Hyderabad natives—Farhatullah Ghori aka FG, Siddique Bin Osman alias Rafique alias Abu Hamzala, and Abdul Majeed alias Chotu—were absconding because they were wanted in numerous terror cases before settling in Pakistan to work for the ISI.

In the past, they have recruited local youngsters, radicalised them, and organised terror operations, such as the bombings that occurred in 2002 and 2005 near the Task Force office in Begumpet and the Saibaba Temple in Dilsukhnagar, Mumbai, and Ghatkopar. Additionally, they allegedly tried to set off explosions in 2004 close to the Ganesh Temple in Secunderabad. According to the authorities, Adul Zahed confessed that Farhatulla Ghori, Abu Hamzala, and Majeed reestablished contact with him, encouraged him to recruit more terrorists, and provided the funding to carry out more assaults in Hyderabad. Samiuddin and Maaz Hasan were hired by Zahed at the whim of managers in Pakistan.

Strategy;

The above individuals’ possession of four hand grenades that they had obtained from handlers in Pakistan was discovered during the search.