Students and Indians affected by a change in ‘UK immigration policy’; Report

Suella Braverman, the country’s new interior minister and an Indian-origin woman, stated in an interview with The Sun on Sunday that the Liz Truss government in the UK hopes to uphold the 2019 election promise to reduce net migration. According to Suella Braverman, there are a lot of low-skilled immigrants in Britain as well as a lot of foreign students, and the students tend to bring their families more frequently, which has an impact on the growth of the country.

‘We are experiencing an influx of too many unskilled labour. Additionally, a large number of students are entering the nation, and the number of dependents is also very significant ‘, added the interior minister. Suella Braverman continued, saying that the UK government will limit migration and reassess immigration policy because ‘those individuals are coming here, they’re not necessarily working or they’re working in low-skilled positions, and they’re not contributing to building our economy’.

The net migration to the UK was 239,000 in the year ending June 2021, according to the UK’s office for national statistics. There have been more non-EU workers, especially those from India, while there are fewer European Union workers in the UK as a result of Brexit. Therefore, a decrease in net migration to the UK may have an effect on Indian immigrants and students who want to study there. In line with Suella Braverman’s remarks, the Guardian reported earlier this week that Liz Truss would modify immigration laws to address the chronic labour shortage in the nation.