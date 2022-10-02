The chief minister of Kerala issues a warning to police officials who have criminal connections and benami enterprises

According to Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a number of police officers in the state are connected to gangs and anti-communist organisations.

‘Such cops ought to face strict punishment without any wiggle room. Some police officers own companies in their wives’ names. They have no desire to show up for work. The administration is aware of every one of these personnel,’ On the subject of a high-level police meeting, the Chief Minister remarked.

There should be no sloppiness when it comes to matters involving women, children, and transgender people. Immediately strict action needs to be taken, he said.

The CM described a recent occurrence, saying, ‘A woman felt like someone was following her while she was walking along the road in the state capital at 10.30 pm. She contacted the police station right away, but no one answered. She alerted the police when she observed a police jeep approaching. However, she was informed that this exceeded their station limit. Her husband arrived by that point, and the two of them went to the Kilimanoor station to register a report.’ He continued by saying that women should not be given less security than men.

The Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) should be applied in a time-bound way, the CM remarked while adding that goons should face heavy punishment. An accused person in Kottayam committed the murder because KAAPA wasn’t implemented right away. Strict action would be taken against the officers if the claims of a death in custody, torture, and unlawful detention were shown to be true. The CBI would be given these cases. ‘Cases are not being filed over complaints regarding financial crimes, despite the opening of 19 new cyber police stations,’ he claimed.

At the meeting conducted at the police headquarters, police personnel from the Director General of Police to the Superintendents of Police, who are in charge of maintaining peace and order, participated.