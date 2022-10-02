The death of Kodiyeri brought veteran leader VS to tears

The news of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s passing devastated former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan.

When Kodiyeri passed away, his son Arun Kumar VA tweeted about his father’s reaction on Facebook, informing the 98-year-old veteran of the news.

‘My first action was to tell my father. He held his position for a second, but I could see tears in his eyes. He only said, ‘Pass my sympathies,’ ‘Arun Kumar wrote.

He claimed that comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan really admired and respected VS.

Kodiyeri, according to Arun Kumar, was a superb communist leader who got along well with his father both when he served as chief minister and as the head of the opposition.

When VS was the chief minister, Kodiyeri was in charge of the Home Department. Kodiyeri had maintained a strong relationship with VS and Pinarayi Vijayan despite their growing factional conflict.