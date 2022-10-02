Unemployment rate in India slips down sharply

New Delhi: Data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) revealed that unemployment rate in the country has sharply declined in September. The unemployment rate is at 6.43% in September. The increase in labour participation in the rural and urban areas is the main reason for the decline in the unemployment rate.

During August, India’s unemployment rate surged to a 1-year high of 8.3% as employment sequentially fell by 2 million to 394.6 million.

The unemployment rate in the rural areas fell to 5.84% in September from 7.68% in August. The unemployment rate in the urban areas dropped to 7.70% against 9.57% in the previous month.

According to the CMIE data, the unemployment rate was the highest in Rajasthan at 23.8% in September, followed by Jammu and Kashmir at 23.2%, Haryana at 22.9%, Tripura at 17%, Jharkhand at 12.2% and Bihar at 11.4%.

The unemployment was the lowest in Chhattisgarh at 0.1% in September, followed by Assam at 0.4%, Uttarakhand at 0.5%, Madhya Pradesh at 0.9%, Gujarat at 1.6%, Meghalaya at 2.3% and Odisha at 2.9%.