UPI transactions grew by 3% in September

Mumbai: Digital transaction is gaining rapid momentum in the country. According to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions grew by over 3% to 6.78 billion in September. In August 2020, the total number of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) based digital financial transactions stood at 6.57 billion .

In value terms, 6.78 billion transactions in last month corresponds to transactions worth Rs 11.16 lakh crore. It was at Rs 10.73 lakh crore in August. In July, India processed 6.28 billion UPI transactions worth Rs 10.62 lakh crore.

The total transactions under the instant inter-bank payments through IMPS stood at 462.69 million in September. It was slightly lower from 466.91 million in the preceding month. In July, it was 460.83 million. Aadhaar number based AePS transactions stood at 102.66 million in September. It was at 105.65 million in August. In Julyit was at 110.48 million.