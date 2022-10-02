Venezuela exchanges seven imprisoned Americans for two Maduro relatives.

Venezuela released seven Americans, including five oil executives, in return for the release of two relatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who were imprisoned in the United States on narcotics charges, according to US officials.

The transfer includes Citgo Petroleum executives who had been imprisoned for years, as well as US Marine veteran Matthew Heath and another US citizen called Osman Khan. They were swapped for two of Maduro’s wife’s nephews who were apprehended in 2015.

In a statement, President Joe Biden announced that the ‘wrongfully held’ Americans would be reunited with their families soon.

‘Today, we rejoice that seven families will be reunited. We are committed to secure the release of all families who are currently suffering and separated from their loved ones who are unlawfully jailed ‘Biden stated.

The prisoner transfer, which one US official said occurred at an airport in an unidentified third country, came after months of private talks with Maduro’s socialist administration, which is sanctioned by the US, particularly in the OPEC nation’s energy sector.