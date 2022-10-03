Adam Levine joins Maroon 5 for their first concert after the cheating scandal.

At Shaquille O’Neal’s annual charity event, The Event, on Saturday night, Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 hit the stage.The event was a big success and was held in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

As the singer and his band arrived at the venue to perform their hit songs, they were greeted with cheers and acclaim. Levine is performing for the first time since news of his adultery scandal broke.

While speaking to TMZ, Shaq said that Levine is a great guy and his dear friend. When asked about the cheating scandal, he said, ‘It is not my job to say, You did this. You did that. You shouldn’t have done this. You shouldn’t have done that. As far as I can say, he’s coming to help kids out this weekend. He’s a good man in my book.’

Supermodel Behati Prinsloo, Levine’s pregnant wife, was also present at the charity event. Despite all the cheating rumours that have been going around on social media since last week, the couple is putting up a united front.

For those who don’t know, Sumner Stroh claimed in a video she released on TikTok last month that she had an affair with the musician. Stroh posted a few screenshots of her supposed conversation with Levine, in which he apparently asked her if he could name his third child ‘Sumner’ after her name.