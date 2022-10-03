Amazon launches Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro in India: Details

Mumbai: Amazon has launched Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) and Alexa Voice Remote Pro in the Indian markets. The Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) is priced at Rs. 13,999 and Alexa Voice Remote Pro will cost Rs. 2,499.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) specifications: The Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) features an HDMI input port, which will allow users to connect other source devices such as DTH set-top boxes for control using the Fire TV Cube’s remote and voice control features.

It support Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and a USB port for optional webcam connectivity. Various apps, games, and major streaming services are supported on the Fire TV user interface, and the Alexa voice remote is included in the box.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro specifications: Alexa Voice Remote Pro has an inbuilt speaker to be used with the remote finder feature on Alexa. This can be invoked using Alexa or through the Fire TV app. The new remote will emit a sound to help the user locate it if it’s within range.