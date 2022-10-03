Bhopal seer claims to seen Maa Durga after emerging from ‘samadhi’ in deep pit after 72 hours

The founder of the spiritual group Maa Bhadrakali Vijayasan Durbar, Baba Purushottamand Maharaj, emerged from the pit after over 72 hours and claimed to have seen Maa Durga. At the location of his samadhi, his followers who had gathered to meet the seer carried out aarti.

In an interview with India Today, Baba Purushottamand Maharaj revealed that he chose samadhi in order to help society. He claimed that despite spending at least 72 hours within the pit, he didn’t feel weak. According to the seer, his spirit was with the god and just his body was present on earth.

Additionally, he said that the following time, he would spend 84 hours in samadhi inside the pit. In a media interview, Mitresh Kumar, the son of Purushottamand, revealed that his father had been fasting for ten days and just consuming liquids before the samadhi.

In front of Baba Purushottamand’s home, a pit that was 7 and a half feet deep, 4 feet wide, and 6 feet long was dug for the samadhi. According to reports, the police refused to let Baba Purushottamand Maharaj take the samadhi. He still carried out his plans and finished his samadhi.