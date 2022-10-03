Health of former UP CM Mulayam declines; he is now in the intensive care unit

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and supporter of the Samajwadi Party, was sent to the intensive care unit of the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday after his health deteriorated, the party claimed.

Family members are travelling to Gurugram to inquire about his well-being. Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party and Mulayam’s son, has left Lucknow for Delhi while his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav is already there, according to SP state unit spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

The 82-year-old politician is reportedly receiving care from oncologists Dr. Nitin Sood and Dr. Sushil Kataria, according to hospital sources.

He has been receiving medical care since August 22. Reports have claimed that his health is deteriorating day by day.

In July, the SP leader was also hospitalised.

We are all concerned about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s poor health and are praying for his wellness, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote in a tweet in Hindi.