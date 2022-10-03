Hyderabad man kills wife after finding she had affair with his brother

At a lodge in Hyderabad’s Gowliguda area on Saturday night, a man killed his 21-year-old wife over an alleged romance with his brother. In addition, police were looking for the woman because she had tried to kill her husband’s brother a month earlier and had escaped justice ever since.

After she was charged with attempted murder of her brother-in-law at the Rajendranagar police station, he discovered about the relationship. With the help of her husband, she had since hidden herself in various lodges.

The accused, Rama Krishna, who worked as a security guard, turned himself in after the crime was done, according to the police. He admitted to killing Aruna, his wife. When officials arrived at the resort, they found her unconscious on a cot. Rama Krishna admitted to strangled Aruna, his second wife, with a sari and scarf at 7 o’clock on Saturday night when he was questioned.

‘She had no clue about his plan. He kept her engaged in a talk. However, the couple had a strained relationship for the last two days,’ said Afzalgunj inspector M Ravinder Reddy as quoted by the Times of India. ‘Rama Krishna claimed that as she was in an extramarital relationship with his brother, he decided to kill her,’ he added.

He went to the police station after committing the crime and turned himself up together with his 1-year-old son. In accordance with Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, a case was filed against him.