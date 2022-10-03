Kejriwal claims AAP is establishing the Gujarat government, citing a ‘IB report,’ which causes a controversy.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, sparked a controversy on Sunday by claiming that a ‘Intelligence Bureau assessment’ indicated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would likely win elections and take power in Gujarat. The AAP chief’s allegation was swiftly refuted by the Congress, who also called out the claim.

Kejriwal claimed, ‘According to sources, a recent IB report states that if elections are held in Gujarat today, then the government of Aam Aadmi Party will be formed in the state,’ while speaking to a press conference in Rajkot. According to the news, we are winning with a very small majority and this administration is being created with a smaller margin.

He also urged voters to cast their ballots for the AAP in big numbers, stating that he hoped to win a resounding victory. In addition, Kejriwal asserted that since the government was given access to the report, the BJP and Congress have teamed up and are holding group meetings. He continued by saying that the revelation has alarmed the BJP and that the leaders of the two parties are levelling similar accusations against the AAP.

In response to Kejriwal’s accusations against the party, Congress leaders reacted vehemently. Manish Doshi, a representative for the Congress, disputed his assertion, saying, ‘Everyone knows that Kejriwal is a liar. The first query following his assertion is how Kejriwal came to have access to the IB report. Why, therefore, did he make this secret report public if he already had it? Is it not a breach of the pledge of confidentiality to make the IB report public? Kejriwal ought to be aware of this as he was a former government official.’

Doshi continued, ‘The subject should be explored, and he should apologise to the people of Gujarat for lying so brazenly.’ He demanded an investigation into Kejriwal’s accusations. Kejriwal and the Congress have been referring to one another as the BJP’s ‘B’ team for a very long time.

Kejriwal claims that the BJP is working to make the Congress more powerful in the state because it wants the anti-incumbency votes to be divided. The BJP leaders have now asked them not to leave the Congress so that it does not become even more weaker, he added, adding that a few Congress MLAs were planning to join the saffron party.