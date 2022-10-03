Kerala pays tribute to CPM veteran Kodiyeri Balakrishnan with ‘full state honours’

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, a veteran of the CPM, was laid to rest with full state honours on Monday at Payyambalam beach, and Kannur saw a large number of mourners and observers. In addition to being laid to rest close to the graves of former CPM leaders EK Nayanar, AK Gopalan, and Azhikodan Raghavan, among others, Kodiyeri’s sons Binoy and Bineesh lighted the funeral pyre.
Among those who carried the mortal remains to the pyre on their shoulders were CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Despite the blazing sun, Pinarayi, MV Govindan, MA Baby, KK Shailaja, PK Sreemathy, and others travelled the 3.5 kilometre length of the funeral procession. The CPM Kannur District Office, where his body had previously been held, served as the starting point for the procession. Numerous people scattered flower petals along the route.
Thousands of people gathered nearby the funeral home, despite the fact that access to the premises was limited, to pay their final respects to their leader. Slogans proclaiming that the comrade will live on through his memories were all over the place. The cops struggled to control the mob. High-profile people from the day before, including as Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, Opposition leader VD Satheesan, and KPCC chairman K Sudhakaran, paid their respects at the District office. They all offered their last tributes.
