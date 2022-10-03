Man threatened CM Eknath Shinde arrested

A 36-year-old man is accused of making a hoax call in which he claimed to have information of a plot to kill Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Later, on Sunday, the Lonavala Police arrested the man. Avinash Waghmare is the accused; he is a resident of Mumbai.

According to the FIR filed at the Lonavala Police Station, Avinash stopped at a dhaba in Lonavala while his way to Mumbai. The accused, who was drunk and staying at the Saikrupa Hotel, was angry that the manager had overcharged him for a bottle of water.

On Sunday at around 2:48 am, an unidentified mobile number called the Lonavala Police Control Room and stated there had been a plot to kill CM Shinde.

Given the seriousness of the situation, the police traced the mobile number and identified that the owner was a Mumbai resident. Soon after arriving in Mumbai, a crime branch team arrested the accused on Sunday in the Ghatkopar area.