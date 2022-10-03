Motorola launches latest G-Series smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: American consumer electronics and telecommunications company, and a subsidiary of Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo, Motorola launched its latest G-Series smartphone named ‘Moto G72’ in India. The sole 6GB + 128GB storage model of the new smartphone is priced at Rs. 18,999. It will go on sale via Flipkart on October 12 at 12pm available in Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue colours. The handset will be sold at an effective price of Rs. 14,999, which includes limited period launch offers. These include an exchange discount of Rs. 3,000, and a Rs. 1,000 instant discount from select banks.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G72 runs on Android 12 with the company’s My UX skin on top. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate.

The device is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 108-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel hybrid ultra-wide angle and depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also has a 16-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ AGPS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, compass and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support.