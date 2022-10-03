Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health getting better, under observation in CCU

Samajwadi Party sources claim that Mulayam Singh Yadav, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, is now feeling better. After being taken off of ventilator support, Mulayam Singh Yadav was sent to the Medanta Hospital’s Critical Care Unit (CCU) in Gurugram.

After receiving dialysis last night, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health improved and his infection levels reduced. Meanwhile, Mulayam Singh Yadav was at CCU under the care of the top physicians, according to a Medanta Hospital health bulletin.

The Samajwadi Party also tweeted the former chief minister’s health update. ‘Respected Netaji is admitted to the ICU, his condition is stable. It is a humble request to all of you that please do not come to the hospital. Information about Netaji’s health will be given to you from time to time,’ the tweet read.