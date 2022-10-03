Next up for Sreenath Bhasi is ‘Namukku Kodathiyil Kanam.’

The first look poster for actor Sreenath Bhasi’s upcoming film, ‘Namukku Kodathiyil Kaanam,’ has been released amidst all the controversies surrounding him. The title of the Sanjith Chandrasenan-directed film seems to be an uncanny representation of what is going on in the actor’s life right now.

Sreenath Bhasi was given a temporary suspension by the Kerala Film Producers Association after he was detained for verbally insulting a female news anchor while promoting his most recent film, ‘Chattambi.’

The story, script, and language for the film, which is co-financed by MGC Private Limited and Hazeebz Films, were written by Aashiq Akbar Ali. A fascinating series of events that occur in the lives of an intercaste married couple after having a child are covered in ‘Namukku Kodathiyil Kaanam.’

Other notable actors who play significant roles in the film alongside Sreenath Bhasi include Renji Panicker, Lalu Alex, Niranj Raju, Johnny Antony, Hareesh Kanaran, Alencier, Jayaraj Warrier, Sijoy Varghese, Nithin Renji Panicker, Shanesh Anand, Abhiram Radhakrisknan, Marinalini Gandhi, Sarayu Mohan and Kavitha Nair.