Nobel Prizes to start being announced today

The season for the Nobel Prize officially begins in October. Six days, six awards, and six new names from around the world have been added to the most illustrious group of scientists, authors, economists, and champions of human rights in the world.

The season of Nobel Prize announcements for this year begins on Monday with the prize for medicine. Thereafter, prizes for physics, chemistry, and literature will be announced each day through Thursday. The economics prize will be awarded on October 10, while the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday.

Alfred Nobel, a wealthy Swedish entrepreneur and the creator of dynamite, founded the prizes in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, and peace through his will. Five years after Nobel’s passing, the first prizes were given out in 1901.

Each prize is worth 10 million kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out with a diploma and gold medal on Dec. 10, the date of Nobel’s death in 1896.

The economics prize was established by Sweden’s central bank in 1968 and is formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

The Nobel Prizes including the prize for economic sciences have been given out 609 times between 1901 and 2021.

The judges are not allowed to discuss their decisions for 50 years, according to the Nobel laws.

Therefore, it will probably take some time before we are certain how the judges chose the contestants for 2022 and who made it onto their short lists.