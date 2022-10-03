On November 3, there will be by-elections for seven seats in six states

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced today that by-elections for seven assembly seats spanning six states will take place on November 3. Results are going to be announced on November 6.

Andheri East in Maharashtra, Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar, Adampur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana, Gola Gokrannath in Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar in Odisha are the seven seats where byelections will be held.

The ECI said that a gazette notification for these elections would be published on October 7 and that the model code of conduct would likewise go into force right away. On October 14, nominations must be submitted. On October 15, nominations will be scrutinised, and on October 17, candidates may withdraw their names from consideration. The voting will take place on November 6.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used, according to ECI. Sanjeev Kumar Prasad, Secretary, ECI, stated in a statement that ‘enough numbers of EVMs and VVPATs (voter verified paper audit trail) have been made available and all preparations have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted successfully with the help of these machines.’

The key document for a voter’s identification verification, according to the ECI, will be their Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or Voter Card. Aadhar Cards, PAN Cards, and Driver’s Licenses are just a few examples of acceptable government identification documents.