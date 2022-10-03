Passenger detained at Mumbai airport with 34.79 crore rupees worth of heroin

An official reported on Monday that customs officers apprehended 4,970 grammes of heroin worth Rs 34.79 crore from a traveller who had concealed the contraband in a specially made pocket in a trolley bag.

The Mumbai Airport Customs reported that 9,115 kilos of gold worth Rs 4.53 crore was also confiscated last week.

After stopping a traveller at the airport on Saturday, based on precise information, customs officers were able to seize the heroin.

According to a tweet from Mumbai Airport Customs, the officials discovered the contraband while searching his luggage. It was kept in a specially made cavity inside the trolley bag. According to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the passenger has been detained. He was presented to a judge, which ordered him to remain in judicial detention.

According to the tweet, the Mumbai Airport Customs also detained three people in six cases and recovered 9,115 kilos of gold worth Rs 4.53 crore on Friday and Saturday. According to the statement, the seized gold was discovered hidden in a specially made jacket, mixer transformer windings, trolley wheels, shoes, and a body.