Psychological horror film ‘Smile’ has Paramount executives beaming after topping the North American box office

After dominating the North American box office with an estimated $22 million in weekend ticket sales, the new psychological horror picture ‘Smile’ has Paramount executives grinning, according to market observer Exhibitor Relations on Sunday.

The frightening story of a therapist (Sosie Bacon, daughter of actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick) whose grasp on reality starts to deteriorate when she observes a horrific and gruesome occurrence involving a patient is told in the movie.

‘This is a great opener, the kind that launches a new horror series,’ said Franchise Entertainment Research analyst David A. Gross. He pointed out that these horror movies frequently have little budgets but devoted viewers, two qualities that studios adore.

Indeed, another psychological horror film, Warner Bros.’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, placed second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, pulling in $7.3 million.

The movie was last weekend’s top pick, starring and being directed by Olivia Wilde, and starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and pop star Harry Styles.

The Woman King, a historical drama from Sony, came in third place with $7 million, also dropping one position. Viola Davis, an Oscar winner, plays the commander of an all-female army of African warriors.