Samsung launches budget smartphone Galaxy A04s in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: South Korean technology giant, Samsung launched its new budget smartphone named Samsung Galaxy A04s in India on Monday. The 4GB+64GB variant has been priced at Rs. 13,499 on Samsung.com and leading online portals. As part of the launch offers, consumers with an SBI credit card can claim Rs 1,000 cashback.

The smartphone runs on Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 and is powered by Exynos 850 SoC. It sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio along with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The device comes with a single speaker and support of Dolby Atmos on wired, Bluetooth headsets. The handset has a triple-camera setup and a 5MP front camera. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.