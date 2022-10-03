The first teaser of ‘Adipurush’ based on the Hindu epic Ramayana is out now

Since its announcement, the mythical drama ‘Adipurush,’ starring Prabhas, has been one of the most talked-about films. The first teaser for the movie based on the Hindu classic Ramayana has finally been released.

The teaser was unveiled on Sunday in Ayodhya, a city in northern India and the birthplace of Lord Rama. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and the director of the film Om Raut were present at the mega event held at the banks of the holy river Sarayu.

The mythical movie, directed by Om Raut, winner of a National Award, has a lot of VFX and CGI.

The teaser starts off by showing the angry side of Lord Ram who is preparing to fight with Lankesh, played by Saif Ali Khan. In the one-minute clip, we also got to see more of Saif’s evil character, his blue eyes, and 10 heads – all over his portrayal will surely impress you.

Kriti Sanon looks stunning as Sita in the teaser.

In addition to the well-known primary plot, the teaser also features demons flying through the air, Lord Ram walking in the famed Ram-Setu with his vanar sena, Saif Ali Khan’s character riding a dragon-like creature through the air, and much more!

The film will release in theatres on January 12 in five different languages Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada. The film will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Om Raut.