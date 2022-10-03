UAE to open ‘metaverse office’ for economy ministry; Report

The United Arab Emirates, which already owns the tallest building in the world and has launched a risky Mars mission, aspires to lead the way in the metaverse’s depths. It was reported that the UAE’s economic ministry was setting up shop inside the vivid virtual world that is presently taking shape in a project that was launched inside Dubai’s stunning Museum of the Future.

A ministry that is prepared to carry out bilateral agreements with other governments and open for business with firms will be found by anyone who dons virtual reality goggles or enters through other methods, according to officials. The economy minister of the UAE recognised that although the metaverse is presently just available for ‘testing’, users would soon be able to play games, work, and go to school there. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri was delivering a lecture at the first Dubai Metaverse Assembly, which was held at the museum, which has a distinctive ring-shaped design and Arabic calligraphy on either side of it.

Entrepreneurs and developers mixed with representatives of IT giants to investigate the potential of the metaverse, a network of virtual worlds intended to be an extension of the real world. Dubai intends to attract 1,000 blockchain-focused businesses by lowering visa requirements for freelancers, entrepreneurs, and creatives as it competes to become one of the top 10 metaverse economies in the world.