Vivo launches Y52 5G (2022): Details

Mumbai: Vivo launches its new smartphone in the Y-series lineup named ‘Vivo Y52 5G (2022)’ in Taiwan. The 4GB + 128GB storage model of Vivo Y52 5G (2022) is priced at TWD 7,990 (roughly Rs. 20,400). It is currently available for purchase in Taiwan in Dark Night and Glacier Blue colours. Details about the availability and pricing of Vivo Y52 5G (2022) in other markets including India are yet to be announced.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y52 5G (2022) runs Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) IPS LCD display. The smartphone packs a triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, FM, NFC, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an e-compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, light sensor, fingerprint sensor and distance sensor.