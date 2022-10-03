Wrong result of rituals; Madhya Pradesh man, sons beat priest

According to a police official, a priest in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly beaten by his hosts because they believed the rituals he performed during a ‘satyanarayan puja’ had created unintended results.

Chandannagar police station chief Abhay Nema said that, priest Kunjbihari Sharma, a resident of Kota in Rajasthan, was beaten on Thursday night by the event’s host and the latter’s two sons.

‘He was brought to the police station with bloodied earlobes etc by residents of Scheme Number 71 in Indore. The 60-year-old priest said he was invited to conduct rituals in the house of Lakshmikant Sharma and he went home after the event was over,’ he said.

‘However, late night, Lakshmikant Sharma and his son Vipul and Arun hit the priest. Vipul also bit his earlobe. The attackers claimed Arun had started behaving weirdly after the rituals were conducted in a wrong manner by the complainant,’ the official added.

Neighbors came to his aid and took him to the hospital, while Lakshmikant Sharma and his sons Vipul and Arun were taken into custody, according to Nema. Neighbours said that, Arun was struggling to find a suitable partner for marriage, so the puja was held.