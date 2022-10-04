30 government school principals of Delhi will receive training at Cambridge University

Next week, some 30 Delhi government school principals and officials of the education department will go on a new adventure of professional enrichment at the University of Cambridge in the UK. At Cambridge University, school leaders will receive eight days of leadership training and exposure to some of the greatest educational techniques being used in UK schools.

This programme will begin at Cambridge University on October 10 and will be attended by the second batch of the year and the 14th overall.

The primary goal of this leadership development and exposure trip, which was made possible by the Delhi government, is to give principals a global view on the use of digital technology in classroom practises, leadership abilities, abilities needed to manage high-performance teams, and cutting-edge pedagogies used by teachers in UK schools for the holistic development of students.

The group of principals and officials will also drop by Fulbridge Academy, Witchford Village College, and Chesterton Community College while in Cambridge to learn more about how policies are put into effect there.