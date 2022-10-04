A $82 million mansion in Dubai breaks a previous real estate record

According to Bloomberg, a lavish home in Dubai has exceeded all prior buildings to become the most expensive home ever sold in the Gulf state. Casa Del Sole, a home located on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah island, reportedly sold for $82.4 million in July, according to Alpago Properties, the estate’s developer. The business declined to reveal the buyer’s identity out of privacy concerns. Although the home is still being built, it will have 18 bathrooms and 15 garage spaces.

The house, known as Casa Del Sole, is situated on Frond G of the Palm Jumeirah, a man-made island in Dubai with a shape resembling a palm tree, according to Bloomberg. On Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, there are opulent hotels like the St. Regis and Waldorf Astoria as well as multimillion dollar villas.

The city and emirate of Dubai are well-known throughout the world for its expensive shopping, cutting-edge structures, and exciting nightlife. The government has actively courted the ultra-rich by granting long-term ‘golden visas’ and easing restrictions on foreign homeowners, and Dubai is quickly becoming one of their preferred markets.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani recently spent an astounding $80 million for a beachfront mansion on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

Anant, the youngest son of Ambani, was the buyer of the Palm Jumeirah home earlier this year, according to one of the persons who asked to remain anonymous because the deal was personal. The beachfront estate features 10 bedrooms, a private spa, indoor and outdoor pools, and is located in the northernmost section of the artificial archipelago structured like a palm tree.