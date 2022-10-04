After the husband declines to disclose his net gross income, the wife in Delhi files an RTI

Unusual circumstances forced a wife to request information under the Right to Information Act (RTI) in order to learn more about her husband’s annual salary. Sanju Gupta, the petitioner, recently filed an RTI application to obtain information on her spouse’s income because he had consistently refused to divulge the information to her without providing any justification.

At first, the Income Tax Department’s Central Public Information Officer (CPIO), located in Bareilly, declined to comply with an RTI request for the information. The husband objected, which is the cause.

Sanju Gupta then submitted an appeal to the First Appellate Authority (FAA), according to the story seen on India.com. The FAA, according to the article, upheld the CPIO’s order, which prompted Gupta to submit a second appeal to the CIC.

On September 19, 2022, the CIC (Central Information Commission) issued an order after reviewing some of its earlier orders and decisions of the Supreme Court and High Courts.

The commission instructed the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) to give the wife information about her husband’s net gross income that was accessible with the appropriate authority within 15 days of receiving it.

Report went into more detail. Notably, a person may be ordered to disclose his salary information to the wife in the event of a marital disagreement.