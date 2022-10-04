Avalanche in U’khand kills 10 mountaineers; 8 are rescued

On Tuesday, an avalanche at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda-II summit in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district claimed the lives of ten mountain climbers, according to officials.

According to NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht, a group of 34 aspiring mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) and seven instructors were caught in an avalanche while returning.

He stated that four of the ten bodies that were seen have been recovered.

According to him, the avalanche happened about 8:45 am.

Devendra Patwal, the disaster management officer for Uttarkashi, reported that eight of the trapped people were freed by their team.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, and a group of mountaineers from the NIM have all started rescue operations, according to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a tweet.

‘An aerial reconnaissance by the Indian Air Force at the place where this occurred is a mountain. It is difficult to get to the location.’ Police head for Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar, said.

The chief minister also phoned Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, to ask for assistance from the army in accelerating rescue efforts.