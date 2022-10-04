Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Raffle Draw: Keralite wins 20 million UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: Pradeep KP, a Malayali based in Dubai has won Dh20 million in Big Ticket’s raffle draw series 244 held in Abu Dhabi. 24-year old Pradeep who works as a helper in a car company in Jebel Ali purchased the winning ticket number 064141 on September 13 with his 20 friends. The prize money will be shared among them.

Abdul Khadar Danish HM, another Indian expat from Dubai, won Dh1 million second prize with ticket number 252203 bought on September 30. Indian nationals Shaji Puthiya Veettil and Mohamed Ali Parathodi won the Dream Car Jeep Grand Cherokee Series 08.

The next raffle draw for the Dh25 million jackpot will be held on November 3. And for the first time, there will be a weekly prize of 1kg gold too.