Britain to consider asylum ban on Channel migrants

A government source claimed on Tuesday that plans for new powers will prohibit migrants who cross the English Channel from requesting asylum.

Braverman’s staff said she will use her speech to the Conservative Party’s annual convention to vow to study into new legislative measures to allow the government to deport illegal immigrants.

Braverman said that, ‘It’s right that we extend the hand of friendship to people in actual need.’

‘Parts of the system aren’t working properly. We must put an end to rule-breaking and reduce the numbers that aren’t meeting the needs of our economy.’

According to the source, the new powers would go beyond existing rules and would create a total ban on anyone entering Britain illegally, including on small boats over the Channel, from claiming protection.