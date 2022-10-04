Commodity Market: Gold price rise sharply

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher sharply in the commodity market. In Kerala, sovereign gold is priced at Rs 37,880, up by Rs 400 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal surged by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures gained 0.24% to Rs 51,285 per 10 gram. Silver futures gained 0.98% to Rs 61,505 per kilo. In New Delhi, gold is trading at Rs 47,350 and 51,820 for the 22-carat and 24-carat respectively.