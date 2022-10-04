Communal clash; Gujarat Police arrests two groups in Vadodara

A fight between two groups of people of different faiths resulted in the arrest of 40 people by the Gujarat Police in Vadodara on Monday. On Monday, October 3, a communal clash broke out at a vegetable market in Savli, a town in Vadodara.

According to PR Patel of the Vadodara Rural Police, ‘A Muslim festival is coming up, owing to which a local group had tied their religious flag on an electronic pole. There is a temple nearby. Clashes broke out after another local group went to convey how their religious sentiments were hurt.’

The police official also said that the stone-throwing caused damage to a number of nearby vehicles. ‘FIR has been filed. Accused from both sides, 25 and 15 people, have been arrested. Police patrolling is underway,’ according to the Vadodara Police official.

He continued by saying that issues are now under control.