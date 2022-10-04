Expo City Dubai announces free entry tickets

Dubai: Expo City in Dubai has announced free entry tickets. The free entry tickets will be given to educators from tomorrow, October 5, until October 8. This free entry for educators were announced to mark the World Teachers’ Day.

Teachers and teaching assistants can claim their free passes at one of the ticketing booths. A regular one-day Attractions Pass for Expo City Dubai costs Dh120. The individual pavilion tickets cost Dh50 per person. Children aged 12 and under and people of determination are given free entry.