Former United States President Donald Trump has sued television network CNN for defamation

In his lawsuit against CNN, former US President Donald Trump is reportedly demanding $475 million in damages, according to The Guardian.

In a court document filed in Florida, Trump alleged that CNN was using its clout to ‘destroy Trump politically.’

The court document stated, according to a report by the Washington Post, ‘CNN has sought to use its massive influence, purportedly as a ‘trusted’ news source, to defame the plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers in order to defeat him politically. This goes beyond simply highlighting any negative information about the plaintiff and ignoring all positive information about him.’

Trump’s lawyers said that CNN attempted to ruin his name ‘with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of ‘racist,’ ‘Russian lackey,’ ‘insurrectionist,’ and ultimately ‘Hitler’’.

With the Department of Justice investigating the sensitive records that the FBI discovered during the search on Mar-a-Lago, Trump is already mired in controversy.

The apartment allegedly had a number of classified documents from Trump’s time as president, according to witnesses, who led to the raid.

According to an affidavit, more than 11,000 records were discovered during the raid, 100 of which were classified. In their sworn declaration, the DOJ later reduced the number of classified ones to 53.