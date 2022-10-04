Indian Consulate in Dubai launches online appointment system for attestation services

Dubai: The Consulate-General of India in Dubai launched an online appointment system for its attestation services. The system will be effective from October 10.

The Indian mission has outsourced the attestation services for the Indian and foreign nationals. The attestation services will be done by SG IVS Global Commercial Information Services, located at 1st Floor, Room No. 102, 103 & 104, Business Atrium, Oud Metha, Dubai.

Also Read: India’s trade deficit surges to $26.72 billion

Applicants can now book the appointment online to submit their application at the SG IVS Global Commercial Information Services for attestation services. From October 10, the applicants with the appointment confirmation emails matching their ID proof will be allowed. The mission informed that no walk-ins will be allowed except emergency cases.

Steps for booking the appointment:-

Visit IVS Global website https://www.ivsglobalattestation.com/

Click the appointment tab

Choose the service and enter your details as per your ID proof

Enter your valid email id for verification and to receive the appointment confirmation