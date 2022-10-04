Indian Railways cancels 244 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has fully cancelled 218 trains and partially cancelled 26 trains. These trains scheduled to depart today were cancelled due to operational and maintenance issues. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Pune, Varanasi, AsansolLonand, Joginder Nagar etc.

Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03289 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06977 , 06980 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09082 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09349 , 09350 , 09391 , 09392 , 09393 , 09394 , 09395 , 09396 , 09484 , 09570 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11041 , 11266 , 11652 , 11801 , 11802 , 12135 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 18235 , 20948 , 20949 , 22124 , 22166 , 22441 , 22442 , 31215 , 31216 , 31217 , 31218 , 31219 , 31220 , 31224 , 31225 , 31226 , 31227 , 31228 , 31229 , 31230 , 31231 , 31411 , 31413 , 31414 , 31416 , 31417 , 31423 , 31424 , 31425 , 31432 , 31518 , 31602 , 31613 , 31711 , 31712 , 31802 , 31813 , 31821 , 32225 , 32229 , 33363 , 33366 , 33401 , 33402 , 33411 , 33412 , 33421 , 33422 , 33433 , 33436 , 33521 , 33526 , 33615 , 33620 , 33801 , 33802 , 34127 , 34128 , 34353 , 34356 , 34360 , 34415 , 34418 , 34419 , 34420 , 34501 , 34601 , 34615 , 34616 , 34617 , 34618 , 34628 , 34629 , 36011 , 36012 , 36033 , 36034 , 36081 , 36082 , 37011 , 37012 , 37013 , 37014 , 37041 , 37042 , 37043 , 37044 , 37045 , 37046 , 37051 , 37202 , 37211 , 37216 , 37217 , 37223 , 37225 , 37230 , 37233 , 37234 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37529 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 38036 , 38103 , 38104 , 38105 , 38106 , 38303 , 38308 , 38312 , 38313 , 38410 , 38417 , 38434 , 38445 , 38911 , 38916

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on the Cancelled Trains option

Select the Fully or Partially option to see the full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per the requirement