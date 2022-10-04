Indian Railways converts 65 trains to Superfast

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has speeded up 500 Mail Express trains. The national transporter have also converted 130 services (65 pairs) to the Superfast category. The speeding up of trains is between 10 minutes to 70 minutes.

The Ministry of Railways informed that the punctuality of Mail Express trains during the year 2022-23 is about 84% which is about 9% more than the punctuality achieved during 2019-20.

In total, the Indian Railways runs about 3240 Mail/Express trains. This include Vande Bharat Express, Gatimaan Express, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Humsaafar Express, Tejas Express, Duronto Express, Antyodaya Express, Garib Rath Express, Sampark Kranti Express, Yuva Express, Uday Express, Janshatabdi Express and other types of trains. It also operate about 3,000 Passenger trains and 5,660 suburban trains.The volume of passengers carried daily is about 2.23 Crore.