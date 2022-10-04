Japan retaliates by expelling Russian consul

In retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul from Vladivostok last month, Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10.

Japan’s action follows the Russian FSB security agency’s announcement in September that it had detained the Japanese consul and ordered him to leave the country due to suspicions of espionage.

Takeo Mori, the vice foreign minister, summoned the Russian ambassador, Mikhail Galuzin, on Tuesday and informed him of Japan’s choice. The nation has ordered the Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan within six days after being deemed ‘persona non grata.’

As a result of Tokyo’s harmful approach, Galuzin stated in a statement that ‘it is apparent that this latest step by the Japanese side will only lead to further deterioration of bilateral relations.’