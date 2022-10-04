Karnataka fisherman’s death case; CBI files closure report

According to officials, the CBI has filed a closure report in the case of Paresh Mesta, an 18-year-old fisherman whose body was found on December 8, 2017, following a communal dispute in the Uttara Kannada region of Karnataka.

The CBI claimed that Paresh died from ‘ante mortem drowning’ in a letter sent to his father Karmakar Mesta. The central agency’s choice depends, they claimed, on the medico-legal judgement of numerous institutions.

According to the sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it had ‘no evidence’ against five Muslim teenagers it had booked in the FIR and will file a closure report to the appropriate court.

On December 6, 2017, Paresh—who was seen as being close to right-wing institutions vanished. On the evening of December 8, his body was found next to a lake in the district’s Honnavar town.

His body allegedly displayed signs of an attack by sharp objects, and his family and locals claim he was abducted and killed. The state police denied the claim, but the BJP has called for a CBI investigation.