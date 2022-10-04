Man discovered dead in Idukki, suspected of killing his wife

In the home where his wife was killed a year and a half prior, a man who had been living alone was discovered to be dead.

According to the police, K P George, 68, passed away from a heart attack.

George passed away as the Crime Branch looked into his wife’s murder. While looking into an allegation from a relative that George had vanished, the police team discovered his body.

George had informed his daughter on Friday that he would be travelling to Alappuzha for a prayer retreat. According to police sources, the body had already begun to decompose when it was found in the bedroom on the second floor of the home.

The room was locked from the inside.

On April 8, 2021, Chinnamma, his wife, was discovered dead in the Kochuthovala home. She was choking to death, according to the postmortem report. In this situation, no one has been detained by the police.

The day Chinnamma was killed, George was also at home. George was subjected to multiple interrogations by the neighbourhood police, including a lie detector test. The Crime Branch was later given control of the case.

The funeral for George would take place at St. George Jacobite Church at 2:30 p.m. His children Anu, Anju, Anuja, Anita, and Eldos, as well as his sons-in-law Biju, Eldos, Mathukkutty, and Jis, survive him.