Man Won $190,736 in the Lottery After Wife Sends Him to the Grocery Store

After completing his daily chores at work, a US resident from Michigan received a message from his wife requesting him to go get some groceries. On his way back home, Preston Maki made a stop at the store. This stop would change his life forever because he would later win $190,736 in the lottery. At the Meijer store, Mr. Maki bought a Fantasy 5 ticket, and that ticket won him the jackpot. He matched every one of the night’s winning numbers: 05-12-16-17-29.

Preston Maki, 46, of Marquette, told Michigan Lottery officials that if his wife hadn’t left him a message, he wouldn’t have purchased his Fantasy 5 ticket from the Marquette Meijer.

‘My wife texted me asking me to stop by the grocery store on the way home as I was wrapping up my workday,’ Maki recalled. ‘I generally don’t play Fantasy 5 unless the jackpot is over $200,000, but I noticed it was getting near and chose to buy five simple picks.’

‘I checked the ticket the following morning when I was in the kitchen using the Lottery’s mobile app and discovered I had won the jackpot! It’s so unimaginable to win!’

According to Mr. Maki, he plans to invest some of his earnings and give some to his family.

When a woman went to buy cabbage in 2018, she ended up winning a $2,25,000 lottery jackpot, which was a similar scenario.

Vanessa Ward informed Virginia Lottery that she visited the Groveton Giant Food Store after her father asked her to pick up a head of cabbage. She made the choice to purchase a Win a Spin scratch-off ticket while she was there. Vanessa took the ticket home and scratched it to find that she had won the top prize for the game: a live spin on the Big Wheel and the opportunity to win between $100,000 and $500,000.