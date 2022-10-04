Operation Chakra; CBI conducts searches in 105 places to catch cyber criminals

The CBI searched 105 locations on Tuesday in an effort to find cyber criminals who were committing financial crimes. The state and federal police forces worked together to conduct the searches.

On the basis of the information provided by Interpol, the FBI, Royal Canadian Mountain Police, and the Australian Federal Agency, ‘Operation Chakra’ was started against cyber-enabled criminal networks.

Out of 105, the CBI searched 87 locations while state and UT police searched 18 places. More than 300 suspects are being investigated. According to the CBI, two call centres engaged in cybercrime have been closed down.

Along with 1.5 kg of gold and Rs 1.5 crore in cash, the CBI also seized one of the locations searched in Rajasthan. The central agency has launched multiple instances and seized digital evidence as a result of the searches. Analysis is being done on the financial transaction details.