PFI ties for 873 Kerala police officers: NIA report

A report provided to the state police head by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claims that at least 873 officers of the Kerala Police have connections to the PFI, which has since been outlawed.

The central agencies are examining officers in the Sub-Inspector (SI), Station Head Officer (SHO), and civil police ranks. It has been learned that they are gathering information about these officers’ financial transactions.

The Special Branch, Intelligence, Law and Order, and those tasked with the office duties of senior Kerala Police officers are among the individuals on the NIA list, according to sources.

The main accusation levelled against them is that they leaked information, including state police actions, particularly those involving raids.

A Civil Police Officer assigned to the Karimannoor police station in Thodupuzha was fired in February of last year for allegedly giving the PFI information about leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). On identical charges, three police officers, among them a SI, were transferred from the Munnar police station.

Multi-agency teams arrested over 100 PFI leaders and activists in nearly simultaneous raids in 15 states in September as part of a broad campaign against the PFI on the grounds that they were allegedly funding terrorism in the nation.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates, including the National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), Rehab India Foundation, and All India Imams Council, have been outlawed by the government for their suspected involvement in terrorism.