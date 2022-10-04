Researchers in ‘spooky’ quantum science won the Nobel Prize in Physics

The development of quantum mechanics’ understanding of the behaviour of subatomic particles by researchers Alain Aspect, John Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger led to work on supercomputers and encrypted communication, and they shared the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics.

The award-giving agency stated on Tuesday that the prizes were presented for ‘experiments with entangled photons, showing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.’

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences stated that the laureates—Frenchman Aspect, American Clauser, and Austrian Zeilinger—enabled additional fundamental research and possibly paved the door for brand-new useful technology.

The researchers conducted research into a field that alarmed Albert Einstein, who once described it in a letter as ‘spooky action at a distance.’ Quantum entanglement is the phenomenon in which two particles are connected regardless of the distance between them.

After learning the news, Zeilinger told a press conference over the phone, ‘I’m still kind of stunned, but extremely positive.’

After receiving an honorary degree this year, he stated in an interview that it would soon be possible to protect quantum communication over distances of up to thousands of kilometres using cables or satellites.

At the time, he declared, ‘It is fairly evident that in the near future we will have quantum communication all over the world.’