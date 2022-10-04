Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, will screen at the Busan International Film Festival.

In June of this year, one of the biggest names in Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan, released the high-octane action movie ‘Vikram.’

Both the public and critics gave the movie excellent reviews, and it performed remarkably well at the box office.

The film was just announced to be presented at the 27th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) together with another Indian production, Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy’s ‘Max, Min and Meowzaki,’ which was also shortlisted by the jury.

The joyous news was conveyed by Haasan’s banner Raaj Kamal Films International via a press statement, which was afterwards shared by co-producer Turmeric Media on social media.

‘We are elated to announce that #Vikram has been officially selected to be screened at the 27th Busan International Film Festival, 2022,’ the press release read.

The film ‘Vikram,’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in significant parts. It will reportedly be screened in the Open Cinema division at the forthcoming film gala, which is scheduled to take place from October 5–14.