War-torn Ukraine prepares for attacks on its infrastructure as bleak winter approaches.

Olga Kobzar aims to endure winter for as long as she can without electricity, water, or central heating by igniting the gas stove in her kitchen for warmth in an abandoned tower block devastated by Russian shelling in Ukraine’s second city.

The 70-year-old is in the midst of what Ukrainian officials predict will be the worst winter in decades. He lives alone in a devastated area of northern Kharkiv where it can get as cold as -20 Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit).

She is the final resident of her tower block, which is located in the Saltivka neighbourhood and around 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Russian border.

Although her apartment is still standing despite being without basic amenities, her neighbor’s was hit and other apartments caught fire.

She points to the antique book shelves and the picture of her late husband, whom she considers to be her guardian, and declares, ‘It would be a sin to leave this home.’

The energy network and residential areas in many portions of Ukraine have suffered significant damage as a result of the seven-month war, and officials are concerned that Moscow may target crucial infrastructure when the frost arrives.