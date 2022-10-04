Will Smith’s new film ‘Emancipation’ will be released this December

Will Smith’s new movie ‘Emancipation’ will be released in December, according to an announcement made by Apple on Monday, less than a year after he stunned millions of people by slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The slavery drama was widely believed to have been postponed as a result of Smith’s attack on comedian Rock, which drew significant criticism and resulted in Smith’s 10-year attendance ban from the Academy Awards event.

Apple, however, shocked everyone by revealing that the tarnished star’s most recent film will premiere in theatres on December 2 and go live on Apple TV+ a week later.

The timing means Apple will be able to submit ‘Emancipation’ to compete at the Oscars next March, just a year after it made history as the first streamer to win the Oscar for best picture with ‘CODA’.

Since that evening at the Academy Awards, when Smith received the best actor award for his portrayal of King Richard just moments after storming the stage and confronting Rock for making a joke about his wife, Smith has maintained a quiet profile.

After the incident, the former ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star apologised in front of the public. In July, he shared an emotional social media video about it and invited Rock to a meeting ‘whenever you’re ready to discuss.’